Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.
