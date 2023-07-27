Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPM traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $157.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,725,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235,972. The company has a market cap of $460.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

