Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RRX traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $151.50. 313,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,144,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

