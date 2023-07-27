Peoples Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,425. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $813.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $92.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $102,825 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110,171 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after buying an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

