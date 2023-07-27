Conduit Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Conduit stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 490 ($6.28). The stock had a trading volume of 656,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,422. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 474.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £809.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,134.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.63) to GBX 600 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,480 ($12,155.40). Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

