Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.98. 782,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,266. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

