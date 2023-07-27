Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

