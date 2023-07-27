Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,521.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 4,474,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,563. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.