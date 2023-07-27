Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,760 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FMAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,177 shares. The company has a market cap of $289.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.