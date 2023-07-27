Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

