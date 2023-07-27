Lincoln National Corp Has $405,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

