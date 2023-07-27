Lincoln National Corp Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 161,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

