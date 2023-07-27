Lincoln National Corp Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

