Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 539.8% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 130,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,986. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
