Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 539.8% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 130,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,986. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

