Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 5,420,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.