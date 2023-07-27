Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

