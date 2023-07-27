General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,530,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,254. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

