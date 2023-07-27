Lincoln National Corp Has $374,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

IIPR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.83. 179,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

