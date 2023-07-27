Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $262.96. 13,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,965. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $240.08 and a one year high of $287.50.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

