Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 121,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $415.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

