Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 286,403 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 1,379,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,278. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.