Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Amerityre Stock Performance

AMTY stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. Amerityre has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

