Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Amerityre Stock Performance
AMTY stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. Amerityre has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Amerityre
