Lincoln National Corp Has $411,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.09. 4,422,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.