Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Bank worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,148,000 after purchasing an additional 669,647 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADE. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

CADE traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

