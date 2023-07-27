Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

DASTY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,348. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.