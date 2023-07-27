Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,335. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.