Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,335. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.