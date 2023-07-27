Ieq Capital LLC Takes $346,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in News by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,803,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,818,000 after purchasing an additional 286,738 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.