Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SASR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SASR traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,971. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.