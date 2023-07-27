Lincoln National Corp Buys 570 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 349,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

