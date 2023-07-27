Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 10,690 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $77,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.95. 1,370,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

