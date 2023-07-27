Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance
HIFS traded up $12.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. 6,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.53. The stock has a market cap of $479.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $173.51 and a 12 month high of $324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
