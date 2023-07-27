Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

HIFS traded up $12.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. 6,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.53. The stock has a market cap of $479.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $173.51 and a 12 month high of $324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.