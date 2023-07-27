M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 941,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

Insider Activity

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,940,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $5,194,928.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,940,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $13,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 242,829 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

