OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

OCFCP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 42,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

