Exelon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 3,553,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,555. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $65,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

