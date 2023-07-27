Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.93. 662,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,151. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.30 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

