Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,483 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.1 %

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.14.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $17.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $834.75. 243,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,443. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $860.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $793.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.