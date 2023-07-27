Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $86,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 214,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

