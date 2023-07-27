Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCO traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,050. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,276,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Moody’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,623,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,775,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

