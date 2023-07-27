Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $390.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.46.

MSFT stock traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,337,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,879. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

