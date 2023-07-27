Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

