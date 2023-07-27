Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.19-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.18 billion-$20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.66 billion. Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.89. 2,708,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,168. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

