TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 921,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,434. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TPI Composites by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

