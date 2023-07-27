Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of NUE traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

