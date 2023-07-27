Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
NCLH traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. 11,037,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505,035. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
