Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 91.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.