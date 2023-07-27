POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PKX traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. 944,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

