eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,064. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.