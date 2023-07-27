Analysts’ Downgrades for July 26th (AGYS, AIZ, BIDU, BIIB, BILI, BIO, CVNA, DY, IOVA, IVZ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 26th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

