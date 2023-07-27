10,794 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 2.8 %

FYBR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,993. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.