Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of HIBL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. 71,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,240. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 4.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

